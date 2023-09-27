Video: Dark Knight Rises In Bengaluru? 'Batmobile' Spotted On City Road

The post has also attracted some hilarious responses.

It seems someone has flashed the Bat Signal in Bengaluru, because Batman is in the city - or at least the Batmobile is.

A video posted by a user on X, formerly Twitter, shows four automobiles being driven out of what appears to be the garage of a corporate office in Bengaluru's Indiranagar. And these are not just any ordinary automobiles, but the stuff of any Hollywood buff's dreams.

Rolling out of the garage, in order, are recreations of the iconic van from the 'Scooby Doo' franchise, the DeLorean from 'Back To The Future', 'Bumblebee' from the Transformers series and, topping it all off, the 'Batmobile', which needs no introduction.

did I just see a batmobile in Indiranagar???? pic.twitter.com/WLN3HoSZIJ — divya pathak (@divyaappathak) September 27, 2023

The board that's on the building reads Cred, the fintech company that is known for its quirky advertisements, sparking speculation that these cars could be part of some campaign that the company is planning.

The post also attracted some hilarious comments, with one user posting a photo of 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car' and writing that he was expecting that to emerge next. For the uninitiated, the automobile is from a 2004 Indian film, centered around the car, which is possessed by a man's spirit to avenge his murder.

Mai iska wait kar raha tha batmobile ke baad pic.twitter.com/HFH4IIJPLM — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) September 27, 2023

The cars may be inspired by works of fiction but another user leveraged the very real, and legendary, traffic jams in Bengaluru to state, "What's the point of having such expensive cars when you are just going to get stuck in jams in Bengaluru?"

Kya fayda aise cars ka jab unhe chalne se zyada rukna padega Bangalore ki traffic mei😭 — Sindhi Chhokro (@Piyush_seerwani) September 27, 2023

Other users also posted illustrations of a 'desi Batman' and wondered what would happen if the Batmobile hit a speed breaker on Indian roads.