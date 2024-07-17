Video: Huge Row After Bengaluru Farmer In Dhoti Denied Entry To Mall

The security officials, however, apologised to the farmer and his son

An elderly farmer in Bengaluru was denied entry to a popular mall for wearing a 'dhoti' last evening, triggering a huge row.

The man had come to the GT Mall to watch a movie with his son, but the security guards didn't let him in because of his clothes.

The security guards told the farmer that the management can't allow a man wearing a 'dhoti' and that he should change into pants to enter.

The security officials, however, apologised to the farmer and his son after the video of the incident went viral.

Several users on social media have slammed the management for "disrespecting" the elderly man, while farmer unions protested outside the mall this morning.

"Police should take action against the mall authorities else he would protest with thousands of farmers," Farmer Leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar said.



Earlier this year, a farmer - with a large sack on his head - was stopped from boarding a metro train by an official at Bengaluru's Rajajinagar station because of his "untidy" clothes.

The farmer was later allowed to enter the platform and authorities expressed regret the video of the incident went viral.