Video: Commuters Block Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro For 35 Minutes Over Delays

Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro, launched with much fanfare just months ago, is once again under scrutiny from frustrated commuters as late starts, long wait times, and limited train sets continue to disrupt daily travel.

Unlike the Purple and Green Lines, which begin operating at 5 am, the Yellow Line, which runs through the key IT corridor connecting RV Road, Central Silk Board, HSR Layout, Electronic City, and Bommasandra, starts only at 6 am. Combined with poor frequency, this has become a recurring headache for early commuters.

Commuters who use the Green Line and start their journey at 5 am are often seen waiting for a long time for the Yellow Line to begin operations.

That frustration exploded on Monday when a group of passengers blocked the first Yellow Line train at the RV Road Metro Station, preventing the doors from closing. The train scheduled for 6 am finally departed at 6:35 am, causing cascading delays across the line.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was forced to short-loop one train at Central Silk Board, further inconveniencing passengers headed to Bommasandra.

Much of the problem stems from the Yellow Line still operating below optimal capacity due to a shortage of trainsets, something commuters say should have been resolved before the inauguration. Adding to the complexity is the fact that the Yellow Line was envisioned to be India's first driverless metro corridor. For that to become reality, platform screen doors must be installed across all stations, and multiple layers of technical integration need to be completed, a process that could take several months or even a couple of years.

However, this futuristic vision has come at a cost: slower train delivery.

The first Yellow Line train was manufactured in China, while subsequent trainsets are being produced by Titagarh Rail Systems in Kolkata.

Delays in manufacturing, dispatch, and delivery have only worsened commuter problems.

But fresh relief may be on the way: Train Set 6 has now been dispatched from Titagarh, another train set is scheduled to leave by December 10, and a third will be dispatched by the last week of December.

These new trains are expected to reduce headway further, improving frequency beyond the current 15-minute peak-time interval.

BMRCL confirmed the delay caused by the commuter blockade, noting it has filed a police complaint. The authority warned that such actions are punishable under the Metro Railway Act, even as it reiterated that all available trains are already in service with no backup unit.

"Namma Metro remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and efficient services. We request commuters to cooperate to help maintain smooth operations," the statement read.

But for many users, patience is wearing thin. The Yellow Line may be operational, but in its current state, Bengaluru's much-awaited tech corridor metro is still far from meeting the city's needs.