Video: BJP, Congress Workers Clash Over Ugadi Event In Bengaluru

A fierce clash broke out between Congress and BJP workers in Bengaluru on Friday over an event to celebrate Ugadi, sources have said.

Sources say Congress workers had sought permission from the city's civic body to hold a party event at the BGS ground in Vijaynagar on March 19 to celebrate Ugadi -which was opposed by the rival party workers.

As they started putting up posters and banners at the ground for the event, BJP workers confronted them.

The argument soon escalated into a fight and both groups attacked each other with stones and sticks resulting in injuries to many.

The police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse them, a video shows.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in the area officials said, adding they were discharged after treatment.