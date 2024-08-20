Video: Angry Bengaluru Biker Screams At Couple In Car, Breaks Windscreen

Even as people try to stop him, he hits the windscreen with the wiper, shattering the glass.

A video showing a man screaming at a couple inside a car while breaking its windscreen in the middle of a Bengaluru road has gone viral on social media. The enraged biker can be seen attacking the car even as the couple scream that they have a baby with them.

The incident took place at 10.30pm near Doddakannalli on Sarjapur Road on Monday. The biker was furious after the car took a left turn without any indicator, reports said.

"What's happening on Sarjapur Road? A family in car is being attacked by bike borne assailants! Please help! The incident happened at 10:30pm at street 1522, Doddakannelli Junction! The couple just reached police station!" read an X post by Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru that shared the video of the incident.

"A drunk biker, reportedly a bouncer at a Koramangala pub, crashed into a family's car, then aggressively confronted them, questioning why they applied the brakes. The incident escalated as he shattered the car's windshield, injuring a 7-month-old child inside. The latter part of the incident was captured on video. The attacker remains in custody and is now facing charges of attempted murder," it said in another post.

Warning: This video contains profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

What's happening on Sarjapur Road? A family in car is being attacked by bike brone assailants! Please help!

The incident happened at 10:30pm at street 1522, Doddakannelli Junction! The couple just reached police station! #crime#Bengalurupic.twitter.com/qjDI51Tqb4 — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) August 19, 2024

In the video, a man sitting inside a car can be seen pointing his phone's camera at a man who is screaming at him from outside. The furious biker tries to open the driver's door and then goes around the car to pick up a large stone, presumably to hurl it at the car. An onlooker snatches it from his hand.

Unsuccessful in opening the door, the biker shouts at the driver to open it. As he tries to drive away, the biker throws himself on the bonnet of the car and breaks off a windscreen wiper.

Even as people try to stop him, he hits the windscreen with the wiper, shattering the glass. The couple scream and a baby can be heard crying inside the car. The driver yells at the man to stop, screaming that his baby is inside.

A couple of security guards try to restrain the biker as the couple attempt to drive away again.

The Bengaluru City police responded to the post saying that police have taken the biker into custody and are investigating the case.

"The Bengaluru City police have arrested the culprit and taken him to police station. Waiting for more updates on the case! Thanks for the quick response," the Citizens Movement's X account said in an update.