Student Jumps To Death From 7th Floor In Bengaluru, Was Harassed: Cops

The student's death triggered a violent protest from other students.

An undergraduate student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a college building in Bengaluru's southern suburb after he was harassed by the college management, police said on Tuesday.

"The 22-year-old student committed suicide because he was harassed by the college management when he protested about water scarcity in the hostel," a police officer told IANS.

The college management took exception to his complaint and suspended him from gaining access to the college and summoned his parents on Monday to talk about the issue.

The student's father rushed from Andhra Pradesh to meet the management but he was not allowed in, police said. The student reportedly jumped to death around that time.

The student's death triggered a violent protest from other students who broke window panes of college vehicles.

A case of unnatural death has been filed by the police and the college management has been summoned.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)



