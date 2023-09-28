Stuck In Bengaluru Traffic For Hours, He Ordered Pizza And Got It On Time

The video has seen nearly 3 lakh impressions on X so far.

Long rows of cars, pacing one inch every minute, and pizzas to kill time - this was the scene in Bengaluru last night as the city faced unprecedented traffic jams hours after a near citywide shutdown due to a strike.

Bengaluru's roads ground to a halt on Wednesday, with vehicles stranded for hours and many breaking down. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) bore the brunt of the congestion, with commuters reporting being stuck for over five hours.

As people were stuck in the traffic, a video of two Domino's delivery executives bringing food to commuters has gone viral on social media. The delivery agents' use of live location tracking allowed them to navigate the traffic and deliver pizzas on time to a car, despite the challenges.

"When we decided to order from @dominos during the Bangalore choke. They were kind enough to track our live location (a few metres away from our random location added in the traffic) and deliver to us in the traffic jam," an X, formerly Twitter, user shared.

"When we decided to order from @dominos during the Bangalore choke. They were kind enough to track our live location (a few metres away from our random location added in the traffic) and deliver to us in the traffic jam," an X, formerly Twitter, user shared.

"Next time I'm booking a massage from Urban Company," wrote one user.

"Domino's fulfilling their 30-minute delivery promise. This is awesome. On another note, take a moment to consider these delivery personnel. It's truly challenging for them, navigating through heavy traffic, and still consistently meeting customer expectations," wrote another.

Traffic on Wednesday was twice as heavy as on a normal day, with 3.5 lakh vehicles on the road as of 7:30 pm, compared to the usual 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh.

A bandh was called in Bengaluru yesterday by farmers and Kannada organisations backed by the opposition BJP and JD(S) to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

More than 200 protesters, including Vatal Nagaraj and Praveen Shetty, the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the federation of pro-Kannada organisations, were arrested for defying prohibitory orders and marching towards Raj Bhavan from Vidhana Soudha.