Man Dies In Freak Accident Involving Minister's Fortuner, Driver Arrested

Scooterist Prakash died after he was run over by a bus

A 62-year-old man has died in a tragic accident involving the SUV of Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje in Bengaluru's Krishnarajapuram locality today. The minister's driver is among two people taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The incident took place when Ms Karandlaje, the BJP's candidate for the Bangalore North constituency, reached the neighbourhood for canvassing ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The minister was not in the Toyota Fortuner at the time of the accident. Her driver opened the door on his side and 62-year-old Prakash, who was on a scooter, crashed into it and was thrown towards the road. Before he could get up, a privately-owned bus ran him over, killing him on the spot.

The drivers of the bus and Ms Karandlaje's SUV have been taken into custody and further probe is on, police said.

Ms Karandlaje later told reporters that Prakash was a BJP worker and mourned his death. "We all are pained. Prakash was our dedicated worker, who used to be with us round-the-clock. We are with his family. We will pay the compensation from our party fund,” the minister said.