Several Buses On Fire Near A Garage In Bengaluru

Bengaluru fire: No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Several buses parked at a garage in Bengaluru caught fire this morning and firefighting teams are trying to put off the flames. Visuals showed around five-six buses burning under a metal structure and plumes of black smoke engulfing the sky.

The incident was reported from Veerbhadra Nagar.

It is suspected that the fire started from the garage and later spread to the buses, but the cause is yet to be ascertained.

"The buses were parked at the garage. Our fire-fighters are at the spot trying to put off the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," a senior Fire department official said.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.