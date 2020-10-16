Pub Owner Shot Dead In Heart Of Bengaluru, Cops Suspect Gang Rivalry

Bengaluru: Manish Shetty, 45, died of his injuries later.

Highlights Manish Shetty, who owns a bar near Brigade Road, was shot at around 9 pm

The 45-year-old man died of his injuries later

Gang rivalry may be the reason for the murder: Police

The owner of a pub in Bengaluru died after he was shot at in the heart of the city last night.

Unidentified men opened fire at Manish Shetty, who owns a bar near Brigade Road, at around 9 pm.

The 45-year-old man died of his injuries later.

The incident took near the pub on RHP Road, off the popular Brigade Road.

Manish Shetty had a criminal record, the police said. Gang rivalry may be the reason for the murder, they said.