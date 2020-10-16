Pub Owner Shot Dead In Heart Of Bengaluru, Cops Suspect Gang Rivalry

Bengaluru:
The owner of a pub in Bengaluru died after he was shot at in the heart of the city last night.
Unidentified men opened fire at Manish Shetty, who owns a bar near Brigade Road, at around 9 pm.
The 45-year-old man died of his injuries later.
The incident took near the pub on RHP Road, off the popular Brigade Road.
Manish Shetty had a criminal record, the police said. Gang rivalry may be the reason for the murder, they said.