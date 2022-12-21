'Poisonous Gas Inside': Message On Bengaluru Man's Car Who Died By Suicide

The police were informed after passersby saw the car covered with a bed sheet.

In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide using poisonous gas in his car, the police said today.

The techie, Vijay Kumar, was a heart patient, and was suffering from depression due to his health condition, the cops said.

The man bought a cylinder filled with toxic Nitrogen gas to die by suicide, the police added.

On Monday, the man left his house, but instead of going to his office, he parked his Ford Ecosport near a park and covered it with a bed sheet.

The man sat on the back seat of his car and opened the nozzle of the cylinder, after which his vehicle was filled with Nitrogen, and later died after a few hours, the police said.

The software engineer had put a note on his car which read, "only the police should open the car's door as it is filled with a poisonous gas."

The police were informed after passersby saw the car covered with a bed sheet. The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A suicide note was also found inside the car in which Vijay Kumar said he is dealing with depression due to his heart condition, the north Bengaluru's Deputy Commissioner of Police V Patil said.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)