Pics: Rajinikanth Pays Surprise Visit To Bus Depot. He Was Once A Conductor

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who worked as a conductor in his young days, paid a surprise visit to a bus depot in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He interacted with the drivers, conductors and helpers, and clicked photos with them at the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) depot.

Rajinikanth, one of Indian Cinema's tallest figures, has acted in over 160 films. His latest movie 'Jailer' released earlier this month and has grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide.

He was born in Bengaluru and worked a number of odd jobs before ending up as a bus conductor with the transport corporation.

A born performer, he would keep his bus passengers entertained and the first suggestions that he become an actor came from them.

He wasn't a star and yet, passengers would let buses go empty and wait for the one where Rajinikanth was on duty to watch him issue tickets and return the change in his trademark style.

Rajinikanth then began dabbling in Kannada stage plays, notably playing the villainous Duryodhan in an adaptation of Mahabharata.

He joined the Madras Film Institute in 1973.

At the same time, a stage performance brought him to the attention of director K Balachander who recommended he learn Tamil and cast him in his very first role in 1975 Tamil movie Apoorva Raagangal.