Photos Of Bengaluru College Students Uploaded On Porn Site, 2 Arrested

The photos on the porn website have now been deleted. (Representational photo)

Two people have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly uploading photos of college students onto a pornographic website. The photos of the girl students were taken from their social media accounts, police said.

The photos on the porn website have now been deleted.

"CCB Cyber Crime Wing arrest 2 accused who uploaded photos of Victims on porn sites..photos taken from victims Social Media accounts..strict legal action is being taken (sic)" tweeted senior officer Sandeep Patil.

The action comes after a group of students, on learning about social media photos being misused, met the police to complain about the incident. "College students are feeling vulnerable and were worried about their social spaces," read a letter by the Bangalore Student Community to the police.

Other students NDTV spoke to were supportive of those who had gone through the shock of knowing their pictures had been misused, but said the system has to respond better.

"More than the adversity of the problem itself, we think the responses from the victim's support system is extremely crucial. They should constantly be reaffirmed that it's not their fault," a student, Samyuktha, told NDTV.

"I request the families of the victims to be the most supportive, especially during these testing times, when we're staying at home most of the time. The authorities should have been much more vocal in empathising with the students. Their response becomes crucial to how most parents respond as well," said another student, Zamya.