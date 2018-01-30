Once A Daily Labourer In Bengaluru, He Declared Income Of Rs 40 Lakh 34-year-old Rajappa was arrested with 27 kilograms of marijuana from his home in a posh locality of Bengaluru.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajappa came to Bengaluru eight years ago and worked as a daily labourer. Bengaluru: Highlights 34-year-old Rajappa migrated as a labourer to Bengaluru eight years ago He started supplying marijuana to co-workers, built his own network Police are on the lookout for Rajappa's accomplices



34-year-old Rajappa who was arrested during a special drive against drug trafficking "revealed" this during his interrogation, according to the police. The accused, who had been on the police radar for a while now after a tip-off, was arrested from his home in a posh locality of the city. 27 kilograms of marijuana found in his possession has been seized. A kilogram of the seized material is estimated to cost around Rs 40,000, a senior officer of the narcotics control bureau told NDTV.



Rajappa came to Bengaluru from Chamrajnagar district of southern Karnataka, an area where the contraband seems to be easily available. He first started supplying it to his co-workers and slowly built a network of his own, after which he quit the job of a labourer around four years ago, police said.



"During the interrogation, we came to know that Rajappa was into drugs trafficking. It seems he wanted to convert his black money into white. That's the reason he not only filed returns for Rs 40 lakh but when the I-T department inquired about the source of income, Rajappa, following the advice of his legal team, forged documents and proved that he is Category A contractor," said Dr Boralingaiah MB, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East.



Police say they have informed the income-tax department of the "revelations". Cops are also on the lookout for four of Rajappa's accomplices.



A jobless man who migrated to Bengaluru eight years ago and started working at construction sites as a daily labourer has declared an annual income of Rs 40 lakh in his income-tax returns filed a couple of months ago, the police say.34-year-old Rajappa who was arrested during a special drive against drug trafficking "revealed" this during his interrogation, according to the police. The accused, who had been on the police radar for a while now after a tip-off, was arrested from his home in a posh locality of the city. 27 kilograms of marijuana found in his possession has been seized. A kilogram of the seized material is estimated to cost around Rs 40,000, a senior officer of the narcotics control bureau told NDTV.Rajappa came to Bengaluru from Chamrajnagar district of southern Karnataka, an area where the contraband seems to be easily available. He first started supplying it to his co-workers and slowly built a network of his own, after which he quit the job of a labourer around four years ago, police said. "During the interrogation, we came to know that Rajappa was into drugs trafficking. It seems he wanted to convert his black money into white. That's the reason he not only filed returns for Rs 40 lakh but when the I-T department inquired about the source of income, Rajappa, following the advice of his legal team, forged documents and proved that he is Category A contractor," said Dr Boralingaiah MB, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East.Police say they have informed the income-tax department of the "revelations". Cops are also on the lookout for four of Rajappa's accomplices.