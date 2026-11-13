On Camera, Karnataka Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Lunch At Work

It started like any other day at work for 39-year-old Chandru. On the morning of October 30, he arrived at the Guru Greens Family Restaurant in Bengaluru at 9:30 am, greeting his colleagues before starting his shift as a cashier.

Two hours later, he sat down at a table to eat lunch he had brought from home. Moments later, he suffered a suspected heart attack and collapsed right at the table.

The incident, which took place near Bannerghatta, was captured on the restaurant's CCTV camera. Originally from Channarayapatna in Hassan district, Chandru lived in Bengaluru with his wife and two children.

In the CCTV visuals, Chandru was seen in the middle of his meal around 11:40 am when he suddenly felt severe chest pain. Within seconds, he clutched his chest, struggled briefly, and collapsed onto the table.

Restaurant staff members rushed to his side immediately and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an effort to revive him. When he failed to regain consciousness, his colleagues shifted him to a nearby private hospital. However, he did not respond to medical treatment and was declared dead.

Speaking about the incident, Restaurant Manager Nitin noted that Chandru was known to be physically active and showed no prior warning signs of illness.

"Chandru's colleagues are left devastated by the news of his death. Having been a Kabaddi player since a young age, Chandru was always fit and healthy, with no prior history of heart-related issues," Nitin said.

He further said that the staff found it hard to process his sudden passing because he had seemed completely normal just moments before the incident.

"His colleagues, overcome with grief, said that the man who was laughing and talking with them just yesterday is no longer among them," he added.