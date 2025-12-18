On Camera, Bengaluru High Court Advocate Run Over By Speeding Car, Dies On Spot

A Bengaluru High Court advocate was killed after a speeding car rammed into him while he was crossing a road in the city.

The accident occurred around 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as advocate Ramachandra Reddy, died on the spot after being hit by a speeding black car.

The car was being driven by Sudhir. CCTV footage of the incident shows the vehicle hitting the lawyer with great force before going on to ram into several other vehicles.

Due to the impact of the collision, Ramachandra Reddy sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. The driver of the car was also injured in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation has been launched. The matter is being probed by the traffic police, who have filed an FIR and initiated further inquiry.