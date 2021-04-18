Notice To Private Hospitals In Bengaluru For Not Keeping 50% Covid Beds

Private hospitals have been asked to reserve 50% beds for the Covid patients in Karnataka.

Several private hospitals in Bengaluru have been slapped with a notice on Sunday for not reserving 50 percent of their beds for COVID-19 patients. The city's civic body chief found the hospitals flouting the Karnataka government orders on allocation of beds during a surprise visit.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the hospitals have been asked to explain their action within a day, failing which they will face "stern action".

A notice has been issued to these hospitals seeking explanation within 24 hours regarding the same. Stern action will be taken against these hospitals if they fail to respond within the time alloted.

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, earlier this week, had said that the private hospitals have been asked to reserve 50 percent beds for the COVID-19 patients in view of the surge in cases in the state.

The minister also inspected a few private hospitals this evening.

"The inspection was to check whether the hospitals are complying with government orders to reserve 50 per cent beds for Covid patients. Manipal hospital has not provided 50 per cent beds. Strict instructions have been given to the hospital. Legal action will be initiated if they fail to obey the orders. Let us not land in such a situation," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Karnataka reported 19,067 new COVID-19 cases, 4,603 discharges and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours.