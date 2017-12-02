Newly Wed Bengaluru Woman Commits Suicide Allegedly Over Dowry Harassment

A newly married woman allegedly committed suicide over dowry harassment by her mother-in-law, at HSR layout in the Bengaluru.Police said she left behind a suicide note, saying her mother-in-law had been harassing her over dowry.Vanitha, 28, daughter of a corporator in Mysuru, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room last night.She had got married to a techie from Chennai five months ago.Police said the woman's mother-in-law and husband were detained and were being questioned.