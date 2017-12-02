Newly Wed Bengaluru Woman Commits Suicide Allegedly Over Dowry Harassment

Vanitha, 28, daughter of a corporator in Mysuru, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room last night.

Bengaluru | | Updated: December 02, 2017 20:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Newly Wed Bengaluru Woman Commits Suicide Allegedly Over Dowry Harassment

Police said she left behind a suicide note, saying her mother-in-law had been harassing her over dowry.

Bengaluru:  A newly married woman allegedly committed suicide over dowry harassment by her mother-in-law, at HSR layout in the Bengaluru.

Police said she left behind a suicide note, saying her mother-in-law had been harassing her over dowry.

Vanitha, 28, daughter of a corporator in Mysuru, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room last night.

She had got married to a techie from Chennai five months ago.

Police said the woman's mother-in-law and husband were detained and were being questioned. 
 

Trending

dowry harassmentsuicide over dowry

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................