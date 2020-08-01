New Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant Takes Charge

Kamal Pant replaced Bhaskar Rao, who has now been made ADGP-Internal Security.

Strengthening security and safety in Bengaluru will remain the top priority in view of many important establishments functioning in the city, said the new Bengaluru police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Saturday.

The officer, who was previously ADGP (Intelligence), was transferred on Friday.

He replaced Bhaskar Rao, who has now been made ADGP-Internal Security.

The new commissioner told reporters that he was aware of the challenges before him as the city had witnessed serial blasts in the past.

"We are alert and our action against the criminals will continue," Mr Pant said.

A grand farewell was given to the outgoing commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)