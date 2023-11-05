Karnataka Official Stabbed To Death At Her Home In Bengaluru

Pratima's husband had gone to his native place when the incident took place.

A woman officer working with the Karnataka government was murdered at her home in Bengaluru on Saturday night, police said. The victim, Pratima, serving as the Deputy Director in the Mines and Geology Department of Karnataka, was found stabbed to death at her residence in Subramanyapora.

The 45-year-old Pratima's driver dropped her off at her home after work, where she had lived for over eight years. She was reportedly murdered around 8:30 pm, while her husband and son were away in Thirthahalli.

Pratima's brother arrived at her home early Sunday morning and found her dead. He had called her the night before, but she had not answered. He immediately contacted the police.

Police have registered a case and are investigating all leads, including the possibility of a known attacker.

