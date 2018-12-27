Jet Flight Grounded In Bengaluru After Smoke Alert, All Passengers Safe

Jet Airways said in a statement that all passengers were moved to a different aircraft (Representational)

A Jet airways flight with 71 passengers onboard was grounded at the Bengaluru airport before takeoff this morning after reports of smoke inside the plane. The passengers were moved to a different aircraft and the plane was sent for repairs.

The airline issued a statement confirming the "technical snag", adding that the incident took place while the aircraft was parked at bay.

"Our flight 9W 713 from Bangalore to Mangalore was delayed due to technical snag, while parked at bay, prior to departure. An alternate aircraft was immediately arranged and the flight departed with 71 guests. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests."

The latest scare comes days after an IndiGo aircraft made an emergency landing after smoke was detected in the cabin. The airline said all the passengers and crew are safe and that the plane had no earlier report of any malfunction. A video, however, showed thick smoke inside the cabin as passengers were leaving the plane on an inflatable slide.