In Bengaluru, Man Bites Another Man's Finger For Splashing Rainwater

In Bengaluru, a man bit another man's ring finger after the latter's car mistakenly splashed rainwater on his vehicle. The man, identified as Jayant Shekar, had to undergo surgery costing him nearly Rs 2 lakh. Mr Shekhar's wife has registered a First Information Report (FIR), accusing the fellow driver of threatening to murder. No arrest was made till the time of filing this report.

On Sunday night, Mr Shekar, a resident of Magadi Road, was driving home with his wife, Parvathi, and mother-in-law after dinner.

At around 9 pm, Mr Shekar was near the Lulu Mall underpass, waiting to cross the signal and take a turn. While crossing, he unknowingly splashed rainwater on another vehicle. For this innocuous mistake, Mr Shekar was allegedly assaulted and threatened.

"After crossing the signal, I noticed an i20 car driving adjacent to my car. A woman, seated on the passenger seat, started shouting at me. The man in the driver's seat repeatedly asked me to stop the car," recalled Mr Shekar while speaking to NDTV.

"The woman had her car's window rolled down. Since it was drizzling, I requested her to roll up the window, but the couple kept verbally abusing me. Within minutes, the man intercepted my car," he added.

The verbal altercation soon turned physical. The man took Mr Shekar's right hand into his mouth and bit the ring finger, leading to a deep cut, requiring surgery and stitches.

"It had been raining; the roads were slightly waterlogged. At the time of the incident, it was drizzling. I didn't realise when the water splashed onto another vehicle," said Mr Shekar.

Police are investigating and believe both parties may have been involved physically, but no counter-complaint has been filed by the accused.