In Disturbing Video, Bengaluru Security Firm Owner Stomps Guards' Faces

Bengaluru Assault: The man presses both his boots against the guard's neck and pushes down against him

The owner of a private security firm in Bengaluru was seen on video physically assaulting his employees over an alleged mistake they had made while they were on duty. The incident, which occurred on Monday, reportedly showed Salim Khan repeatedly pushing his boots against the faces of two of the security company's guards, who are lying on the floor as they plead their innocence to him. The video of the assault was widely shared on social media.

"Who told you to do it," the man in the video, reportedly Salim Khan, is heard asking one of the guards in Hindi. "No, sir. Won't do it ever again in my life, sir," the man is heard pleading, all the while continuing to be assaulted.

The man in the video then presses both his boots against the guard's neck and pushes down against him, after which the man lets out a squeal.

Another person is seen emerging from outside the frame to calm down the assaulter.

In another clip, the same assaulter is seen pressing down on the other guard's neck and face, while the guard swears he "does not know so much (mere ko itna maalum nahin hai)."

Bengaluru police have arrested Salim Khan along with four of his associates

"Beat me, but I don't know Sir," he says, as the assaulter proceeds to push the guard's face against the ground with both his boots.

Salim Khan's security firm, Bangalore Security Force, is located in the city's HSR Layout. The guards and Salim Khan are all from Assam.

Bengaluru police registered a case and have arrested Salim Khan along with four of his associates. Police are now trying to locate the guards, who went missing after the assault.

"On the basis of this video we have registered a suo moto case in HSR police station in Bengaluru under section 307. Case have been registered against 6 accused," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Isha Pant.

The reason for the assault has not yet been ascertained.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.