How Alert Bengaluru Driver Saved Passengers After Public Bus Caught Fire

A public bus went up in flames on a busy road in Bengaluru this morning as the driver started the engine.

The alert driver jumped to action and immediately emptied the bus, ensuring no one was injured in the fire, said sources in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The bus belongs to the Koramangala depot.

Videos taken by passersby showed the bus on fire and plumes of smoke rising from it as firefighters tried to put it off.

BMTC sources said the engine caught fire when the driver turned on its ignition on MG road. Prima facie, it seems the engine was overheated, they added.

There were 30 passengers in the bus at the time of the fire, but the alert driver evacuated them in time and informed the firefighters, the sources said.

Senior BMTC officials are at the spot examining the reason behind the fire. Proper action will be taken once the report is ready, said the sources in the BMTC.