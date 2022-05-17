Watch: 2 Wheels In Air, Mercedes SUV Stuck On Waterlogged Bengaluru Road

The rain has caused flood-like situation in several parts of the city.

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday causing water-logging in many parts of the city.

Videos showed several low lying areas in knee-deep water and vehicles and people wading through it. A Mercedes SUV, with its two wheels in air, was seen stuck on a city road in one of the videos.

The Metro on Green Line at Mantri Mall Station had to be stopped due to power failure caused by the thunderstorms before services were restored.

"Both Green and Purple lines are now functional. Due to the heavy rain, the transformers on Peenya and that of KPTCL on Putra Halli tripped. We have restored them now," said Mr Anjum Perwaiz, Managing Director, BMRCL.

The areas affected were: JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Lalbagh, Chickpet, Majestic, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Yeshwantpur, MG Road, Cubbon Park, Vijayanagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kengeri, Magadi Road and Mysore Road, among others.

The showers have caused flood-like situation in several parts of the city, causing traffic jams in many areas.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an Orange warning predicting heavy rain in many parts of rural and urban Bengaluru tomorrow.

According to the IMD, coastal and southern Karnataka will likely experience heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning due to the southwest monsoon advancing into the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The southwest monsoon advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday, signalling the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy.

The Andaman and Nicobar islands and adjoining areas have been experiencing rainfall due to strengthening south-westerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the weather office said.