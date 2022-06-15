Government Doctor Dies After Falling From His 11th Floor Bengaluru Flat

Bengaluru: Police said the doctor's family members have been informed. (Representational)

A 32-year-old doctor from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, who was working at the Victoria Government Hospital in Bengaluru, died after falling from his 11th floor apartment at Amruthahalli in the city on Wednesday, police said.

According to a police official, the doctor got married a few months ago and had moved into the apartment recently.

"Today at 5 am at a multi-storey apartment in Amruthahalli we found the body of Dr Prithvikant Reddy in the first floor. Prima facie it appears he fell from the 11th floor of the building," the Deputy Commissioner of Police of North East Bengaluru, Anoop A Shetty told reporters.

DCP Shetty said Dr Reddy's family members have been informed who would be arriving shortly.

"We will take further steps after recording the statement of the family members," he added.

