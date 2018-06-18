"Why Should PM React If A Dog Dies?": Pramod Muthalik On Gauri Lankesh Pramod Muthalik, chief of right wing group Sri Ram Sene, compares Gauri Lankesh to a "dog"

Share EMAIL PRINT SIT summoned a Sri Ram Sene leader for questioning in Gauri Lankesh murder case Bengaluru: Hitting out at people who criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being silent on the murder of Gauri Lankesh, leader of right-wing fringe group Pramod Muthalik said why should the prime minister react if some "dog" dies in Karnataka? Pramod Muthalik, the chief of Sri Ram Sene was speaking at a public meeting in Rajajinagar on Sunday.



"Two murders happened in Karnataka and two happened in Maharashtra during the Congress regime. No one is uttering a word over Congress government's failure. Instead, they are asking why PM Modi is silent and not commenting on Gauri Lankesh's death. Many wanted PM Modi to react after Lankesh's death. Why should PM react if some dog dies in Karnataka?" news agency ANI said quoting Pramod Muthalik.



The SIT probing Gauri Lankesh's murder has summoned Rakesh Math, the Vijayapura district president of Sri Ram Sene, for questioning, a senior police official told news agency PTI on Friday.

"We have summoned Rakesh Math but he has not come yet," the SIT official said adding that they wanted to find out whether Math was involved in the assassination and whether he "brainwashed" Waghmare to participate in the plot.



Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5 last year.



