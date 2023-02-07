Fire On Top Floor Of Office High-Rise In Bengaluru, Short-Circuit Suspected

Officials suspect a short-circuit may have caused the blaze.

A fire broke out on the top floor of a high-rise in Bengaluru, fire officials told NDTV. The officials said the incident took place at a software company's office in the NCC Urbana building.

The UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) systems, which provide battery backups when the power supply fails, went up in flames, the fire officials told NDTV. Officials suspect a short-circuit may have caused the blaze.



Visuals show black smoke coming out from the windows on the eighth floor of the building, with four fire engines were deployed for the operation. The firefighters were seen dousing the flames with the help of a crane.



The fire has been brought under control, and the smoke ventilation is underway. The officials said the staff has been safely evacuated and there are no casualty reports.

