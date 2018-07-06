Drunk Ola Driver Allegedly Tries To Kidnap Passenger In Bengaluru, Arrested

The incident comes close to one where a driver tried to rape a passenger in Bengaluru. (Representational)

An Ola cab driver was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman passenger who was on her way to the airport in Bengaluru.



The incident comes close on the heels of another Ola cab driver attempting to rape a city-based architect on her way to the airport in Bengaluru on July 1.



Police said Suresh, 28, a resident of Banaswadi, in an intoxicated state, picked up the passenger from Banaswadi and was supposed to drop her at the Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of Thursday.



However, as they neared the airport toll gate, he suddenly changed lanes and drove the car on the Hyderabad route, the police said.



When the woman grew suspicious and questioned him, the driver allegedly abused her and asked her to keep quiet, they added.



As the vehicle crossed a toll plaza, the woman raised an alarm, which caught the attention of toll plaza staff, who stopped the vehicle and rescued her.



