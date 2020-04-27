COVID-19 +ve Man Allegedly Jumps To Death At Bengaluru Hospital: Police

The patient jumped from the trauma ward of the hospital, police said. (Representational image)

A 50-year old coronavirus patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a hospital building here on Monday, police said.

The patient jumped from the trauma ward of the Victoria Hospital, a senior police official said.

According to hospital sources, the man, who was admitted with acute respiratory problem on Friday, was also suffering from kidney problems.

This morning, he jumped off the fifth floor of the building, they said.

Further investigations are on, police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)