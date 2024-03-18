Video: Couple Thrashed For Parking Car Near Neighbour's House In Bengaluru

The whole incident was filmed by one of the neighbours.

A man was repeatedly slapped, pushed to the ground and kicked by his neighbours in Bengaluru last night, a disturbing video showed. His fault: he parked his car in front of their house, a public space. The video shows two men thrashing him while pointing at his car. When he tries to fight back, they push him to the ground, kicking him repeatedly. The victim's partner is also seen in the frame, recording the whole incident.

When a woman in the group of assaulters realises that they are being filmed, she chases her with a slipper in hand and hits her.

The victims - identified as Rohini and Sahishnu - reportedly moved into an apartment in the area just a day ago.

A shaky footage filmed on Rohini's phone shows her screaming for help while she was being chased

The police have filed a case against three people after the video went viral on social media. All the accused have been arrested. The First Information Report or FIR has been filed under sections 354, 324 and 506.