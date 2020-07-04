COVID-19 Patient's Body On Bengaluru Street, Ambulance Arrives 2 Hours Later

A family had to wait for nearly two hours for an ambulance after a coronavirus patient died.

A family had to wait for nearly two hours for an ambulance after a coronavirus patient died at his home in Bengaluru on Friday.

In a video, the body of the 55-year-old man was seen lying on a street outside his residence, with his relatives seen standing beside the body.

The man had developed breathing issues and was getting treatment at his home, his wife said.

As his report came positive and condition worsened, his wife informed the hospital and requested an ambulance.

As the ambulance was getting late, his family members decided to take him to the hospital by an autorickshaw, however, he collapsed on the street as soon as he stepped out of his house.

The ambulance then reached there after a delay of two hours.

Reacting to the incident, R Ashok, the minister in-charge for coronavirus crisis, said that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Bengaluru civic body Commissioner Anil Kumar said that a probe will be ordered.

"Going to order for an inquiry and would ensure that it's not repeated in future though there is a huge pressure on health services," Anil Kumar said.

The number of positive cases in Bengaluru has increased many folds over a week in Bengaluru.

On Friday, 994 new cases were reported in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours.

So far, 7,173 patients have tested positive in the city, with 106 deaths. There are 6,297 active cases in the city.

Karnataka has so far recorded 19,710 positive cases with 293 deaths.