Mob Forces Quarantine Team To Retreat In Bengaluru, Damages Barricades

A quarantine team of health workers and policemen was targeted last evening in west Bengaluru by a large mob of about 200 locals when the officials reached a neighbourhood to take 58 people who were believed to have come in contact with three coronavirus patients. They were forced to retreat leaving behind 33 people who had to be taken to the isolation units.

A ward in West Bengaluru's Padarayanapura locality was sealed last week after three people, who had attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizammudin in March, tested positive for coronavirus. The congregation held by Tablighi Jamaat has set of the largest cluster of COVID-19 cases in India; more than 4,000 cases across the country have been linked to the congregation so far.

As the team reached the neighbourhood at around 7 pm, angry locals started removing tin sheets that were erected as barricades to mark the sealed area.

In videos shot on mobile phones, the locals are seen damaging tents installed for healthcare workers and policemen.

"No healthcare worker was attacked... only some damage to the property has been reported. The locals were demanding on-the-spot testing. We will file a case against these people," senior police officer B Ramesh said.

It took a few hours for the officials concerned to bring the situation under control.

Several attacks have been reported in the past few weeks against the health workers and those in the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

Last week, a group of sanitation worker in Madhya Pradesh were attacked by a mob of locals in Dewas district when they went to a neighbourhood to clean the streets. In Bihar, four such cases of attack on health workers were reported across the state within 24 hours on Thursday.

Across India, more than 16,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, more than 500 people have died.