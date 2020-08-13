Case On Bengaluru Clashes Presents First-Hand Account Of Violence

Three people died when the police opened fire to control the mob in Bengaluru clashes (File)

The violence in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening -- during which three people died in police firing -- started when the police had gone there in search of the man accused of making derogatory comments on Facebook. The First Information Report on the case, filed by an officer who led the police team, presents a first-hand account of the violence during which a Congress MLA's house and two police stations were attacked.

Around 145 people have been arrested for the violence, which started over a Facebook post and went on till midnight on Tuesday.

"I got instructions from the authorities that I should search for Naveen," read the FIR by Sub-Inspector Raghavendra. When they reached his house, the man fled when he saw the police, he said.

"By the time I came out, hundreds of people from the Muslim community had gathered in the area. They carried sharp weapons, swords, poles... these people ransacked Naveen's house and set fire to a part of it," the FIR read.

Nearly 200 bikes, kept in the basement of the DJ Halli police station, were set ablaze. The building too, was damaged.

Three people died when the police opened fire to control the mob. Many police personnel were injured, the officers have said.

The accused, Naveen, is said to be close to Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy.

Speaking to NDTV today, Mr Murthy questioned why his home, where he lived with his joint family, was targeted.

"More than 2,000, 3,000 people attacked.. Why they attacked my house -- I'm asking the police and the government. What have I done? Have I made any mistake?" he said.

The Karnataka government has promised action against the accused. State minister CT Ravi has promised that the state would recover the costs of the assets destroyed -- much like Uttar Pradesh which made a similar move this year after clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act.