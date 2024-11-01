Car Window Smashed During Bengaluru Road Rage, Child Suffers Head Injuries

It was a moment of horror for a family in Bengaluru when two men smashed their car's rear window during a road rage incident. In the backseat, their five-year-old son started bleeding as the scared parents stepped out and confronted the attackers.

The two unidentified men, who were on a bike, stopped their car twice on Tuesday night and demanded that the child's father Anoop roll down the window. As he refused, they smashed the window panes with a stone, showed a video shot from inside the car.

The injured child started crying while Anoop was heard screaming frantically, "Mera bachcha tha udhar (my child was there)." He was taken to a nearby hospital with severe head injuries.

Visuals later showed shattered pieces of glass and bloodstains on the car's backseat.

Anoop claimed the men were following their car and attacked them when they were just 2 kilometres away from home.

"My son, sitting in the backseat, was severely injured and required three stitches to his head. He's under observation for 24 hours due to severe blood loss," said Anoop.

The incident has left his child traumatised, he added.

Recounting the horror, his wife said the men did not hesitate to attack them even though it was a busy area. "Our child was terrified. We spent hours in the hospital. It has been traumatic both mentally and physically," she added.

A complaint has been filed by the family at the Parappana Agrahara police station.