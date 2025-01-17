"Cheekbone Fracture...": BluSmart Cab Ride Turns Nightmare For Bengaluru Man, CEO Reacts

A cab ride turned into a nightmare for a Bengaluru-based man, who had a "broken nose, a fractured cheekbone, and trauma for life" after his driver jumped a red light signal and rammed a truck in the city. The cab driver reportedly admitted that the car's "brakes had failed" and yet he "knowingly chose to drive the vehicle," putting his and the passenger's life in danger.

"BluSmart has left me with a broken nose, a fractured cheekbone, trauma for life-and they've offered zero compensation, zero accountability, and zero remorse. I have been following up via email for a month, and I think I have waited enough," the man, Danish R, wrote in a LinkedIn post.

The Accident

Mr Danish, who works with Gameberry Labs in the city, detailed how he was left "severely injured, with a recovery period of three months" and medical expenses of over Rs 2 lakh.

The accident took place on December 7, 2024, when Mr Danish booked a Blu Smart cab. During the journey, the cab driver jumped a red light signal and collided with a truck, according to the post, which also carried a photograph of the passenger after the accident.

He added the physical and emotional trauma for him and his family was "immeasurable."

BluSmart's response

Despite multiple emails, including to the cab aggregator's leadership team, there has been "no meaningful action or accountability," Mr Danish said.

Instead, he alleged their response team told him, "If the car's brake had failed, the accident would have happened a long time ago during the ride".

Noting that he trusted the cab aggregator as a safe and reliable service, the incident has "completely shattered that trust." He further said the company should step up to take responsibility.

As the post went viral on the platform, it also caught the attention of BluSmart CEO Anirudh Arun.

In the comments section of the post, Arun wrote, "Hi, just saw this. Let me look into this and get back. Not sure if there's some gap in the system that has missed this getting escalated. Hope you're getting better! Will speak soon."

In reply to him, Mr Danish said, "I'm getting better. Thank you."

When a person advised him to "hire a good lawyer and sue them in court," he said he "did not have the mental strength to do any of it."