Bengaluru's First Girl Child Born In 2018 In Government Hospital Gets 5 Lakh From Mayor

Mayor Sampat Raj told NDTV that this initiative has been taken in order to protect the girl child as many financially weak families kill their girl child.
"A joint account in the name of the joint commissioner of the BBMP and the girl will be opened and the interest earned out of the 5 lakh rupees will be spent to meet the expenses on her education," said Mr Raj.
Pushpa was admitted to the BBMP Maternity Hospital Rajaji Nagar around 9:30 pm on December 31 and she gave birth to the girl at 12:05 am. The city Mayor had announced that the first girl child through normal delivery in any of the 40 BBMP run hospitals would be given this amount to secure her future.
Her husband works as a sales representative in a private firm and the couple wants the daughter to become a civil servant. Pushpa works in Vidhan Soudha on contract.