Bengaluru Woman, Out On Morning Walk, Groped. Incident On CCTV

A woman in Bengaluru was sexually assaulted while she was out for a morning walk on Friday. The incident happened at 5 am and was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

In the video, the woman can be seen walking alone on the road when an unknown man, wearing a white shirt, grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her. The woman tried to free herself from his clutches.

When she managed to do that, the man fled from the scene.

According to the police, a case has been registered and the Bengaluru South Police is scanning the CCTV footage to track down the suspect who is currently evading the cops.

