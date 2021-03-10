Bengaluru Woman Alleges Zomato Delivery Man Hit Her, Shows Bloody Nose

Bengaluru resident Hitesha Chandranee alleged a Zomato delivery partner assaulted her

A woman in Bengaluru has alleged a man delivering food for Zomato assaulted her inside her house over delay in bringing her order.

Hitesha Chandranee, a content creator, in videos shared on social media showed a bloody gash on her nose that she said was the result of the delivery executive hitting her.

The food-delivery app's official handle on Twitter responded to her video that a "local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation..."

Ms Chandranee, visibly shaking, said in the video, pointing to her bloody nose, "So guys my Zomato delivery order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive. And meanwhile the delivery person just did this. He hit me, left me bleeding here and ran off."

In another video, which she took later after she had bandaged her nose, the Bengaluru resident said, "I ordered food from Zomato as I was working since morning. I ordered food around 3:30 pm, which was supposed to get delivered by 4:30 pm, and I did not get the order on time, so I was constantly following up with the Zomato customer care that either give me a free delivery for the same or just cancel the order..."

"And then the Zomato delivery guy came here. He was so rude... I didn't open the full door, I spoke to him from a gap in the door and told him am talking to the customer care... I told him I don't want the order since it was very late. But he refused to take the order and started screaming, 'bloody I am your slave or what'... It felt so threatening, I got scared and I tried to push the door. But he was so huge, he pushed back the door, snatched the order back from me and punched me. Then he ran away..." Ms Chandranee said in a nearly 4-minute-long video on her Instagram profile.

Zomato in a statement said the delivery partner has been delisted from the app. "We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," Zomato tweeted.

"We deeply regret this incident and apologise to Hitesha for this traumatic experience. We are in touch with her and are providing our complete support through the necessary medical care and investigation. Meanwhile, we have delisted the delivery partner from our platform," Zomato said in the statement.

A case has been filed with Electronic City police station in Bengaluru and the delivery man has been arrested.