Stop Using Drinking Water For These Activities In Bengaluru Or Pay Rs 5,000

The state government is exploring solutions to deal with the water crisis.

Bengaluru has introduced a penalty for wasting drinking water as the city grapples with an acute shortage. The decision was taken by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board in a bid to promote judicious use of water.

The board has recommended economical use of drinking water keeping the crisis in mind. The city residents have been urged to avoid using drinking water for washing vehicles, construction and entertainment purposes, and at cinema halls and malls (except for drinking purposes).

A penalty of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on violators and in case of repetitions, they will be fined an additional amount of Rs 500 every time, the board has decided.

Bengaluru, with its 1.3 crore population, faces a shortfall of over 1,500 MLD (Million Liters Per Day) in its daily water needs, which ranges between 2,600-2,800 MLD.

Not just Bengaluru, parts of Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada districts have also been identified as susceptible to water shortage by the revenue department. As many as 236 taluks in the state have been declared drought-hit, with 219 facing severe consequences.

The state government is exploring solutions to deal with the crisis, including recycled and treated water from residents' associations.

Helplines and control rooms set up by the government are overwhelmed while authorities are trying to crack down on illicit water tanker operations.

Tanker costs have also surged, prompting the Bangalore City District Collector to fix the rates for 200 privately operated tankers for a four-month duration.