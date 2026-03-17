Bengaluru Cafe's Brief Viral Fame Turns Out Gas After U-Turn On Bill

A Bengaluru-based cafe has taken a U-turn after a bill showing an additional "gas crisis charge" went viral on social media, sparking widespread debate.

Theo Cafe in Kothanur came under scrutiny after a customer shared a bill where a 5 per cent "gas crisis charge" was added to the total bill for a lemonade order.

It triggered mixed reactions online. Many questioned the legality and fairness of such a charge. Others defended it, saying it was necessary for the business' survival.

Following the viral post, the cafe was reportedly flooded with phone calls from the media and others seeking clarification over the additional fee.

The cafe management denied levying any such charge. The manager, who identified himself as Avinash, told NDTV the cafe is currently not charging customers any additional amount.

He said while the cafe had explored the option of introducing a 5 per cent surcharge due to rising LPG costs, the decision was not implemented. According to him, even in the case of the viral bill, the customer was not actually made to pay the extra charge.

To support the claim, the manager shared a fresh bill dated March 17, which showed no "gas crisis charge" being applied.

The Centre has said India's LPG situation is stable amid the war in Iran. However, panic buying has been reported, due to which LPG bookings had increased sharply.

Some people on social media also claimed that other restaurants too have charged extra, citing rising cost of LPG cylinders and making alternative arrangements.