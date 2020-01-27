Bengaluru Techie Cheated Of Rs 4.19 Lakh By Dating Portal

Police said they have registered a case on January 24 (Representational)

A techie was reportedly cheated of Rs 4.19 lakh by a dating portal under the pretext of registering their firm with his company, police said here on Monday.

The techie, in his complaint, said the "Dating Friendship and Telemarketing Company" approached him in December 2019 with this request.

He agreed and was then asked pay Rs 2,000 as enrollment fees, which he did.

Later two women rang him up on December 20 and 31 to ask for more payments, totalling 4.19 lakh.

However, he grew suspicious when they rang him up a third time, demanding that he pay an additional Rs one lakh, following which he lodged a police complaint.

Police said they have registered a case on January 24 against the portal and the two women employees.

No one has been arrested so far, police said.