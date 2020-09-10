Bengaluru Police Seize 1,300 Kg Of Marijuana Amid Drugs Probe

The police said the drugs had come from Odisha, through Telangana.

The Bengaluru Police have seized around 1,300 kg of marijuana worth nearly Rs 4 crore from a farm in Kalaburagi district amid an ongoing crackdown on drug networks across Karnataka.

The seizure comes days after Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in connection with a drugs case as well as amid an ongoing drugs probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said: "Bengaluru City Police central division has done very good work by making an unprecedented seizure of 13 quintals of ganja from Gulbarga district."

The Bengaluru Police got a tip-off about drug sales in the city and information that the supply was being sent from Kamalanagar in Kalaburagi (also known as Gulbarga) district.

The Bengaluru Central Division @sspuramps team has busted a 4 member gang for selling Ganja & other narcotic substances.



1350.3 Kg of ganja has been seized from the 4 accused. Appreciation certificate & ₹2 lakh reward has been given to the team for their outstanding efforts. — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) September 10, 2020

Two police officials were sent to the area posing as buyers who then approached two suspects. The suspects, identified as Chandrakant Chavan and Nagnath, kept postponing the meeting and changed locations around 11 times before finally agreeing to sell the consignment to them, the police said.

Mr Pant said: "When they went to that particular sheep farm after detailed questioning, they found a pit covered with wooden planks which was again covered by soil. When it was removed, they found a huge consignment of ganja kept there. They managed to secure these two people and bring back this huge consignment to Bangalore."

This might be the biggest seizure in Bengaluru, the official said. "It must be more than 4 crores because it is 1,300 kg. And normally a person who is addicted to ganja would be consuming 5 to 10 gm. So this is a huge quantity," he added.

The commissioner said the drugs had come from Odisha, through Telangana -- crossing the border along with vegetable consignments.

He said appreciation certificates and Rs 2 lakh as reward was given to the police team which made the recovery.

"I request citizens of Bengaluru -- particularly parents, college and school administration, NGOs and media to join us in our effort to bring down or eliminate psychotropic substances in the city. We would like to make Bangalore free from drugs. So please help us and give us any information or use, abuse, peddlers," the police commissioner said.