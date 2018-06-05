Bengaluru Ola Driver Allegedly Molests Passenger, Forces Her To Strip For Photos The Ola driver in Bengaluru allegedly forced the woman to strip, after trying to choke her. He took photos and allegedly shared them on WhatsApp.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Bengaluru woman says the Ola driver stopped the car at a deserted spot and assaulted her Bengaluru: Highlights The woman, an architect, was on her way to the airport The driver stopped the car at a deserted spot and allegedly assaulted her He allegedly forced the woman to strip, after trying to choke her



The woman, an architect, was on her way to the airport in the early hours of Friday June 1 when the cab driver allegedly took a detour claiming it was a faster route.



She was alone in the cab, and wanted to catch an early flight to Mumbai.



The woman has told the police that the driver stopped the car at a deserted spot and assaulted her. He allegedly threatened to call more men and have her gang-raped.



The driver allegedly forced the woman to strip, after trying to choke her. He took photos and allegedly shared them on WhatsApp.



"Based on a mail from the woman, we have registered an FIR. We appreciate the lady for immediately informing the police, bravely," said senior Bengaluru police officer Seemant Kumar Singh.



The driver, Arun V, was arrested within three hours.



"We have also issued a notice to Ola Cabs as to why the police verification of this driver was not done," Mr Singh added.



