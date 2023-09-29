'Bengaluru Needs A Recession': Startup CEO's Angry Post On Trevor Noah Show

Mr Shenoy also said, "We only fix things in a crisis, at least Bangalore does."

Capital Mind CEO Deepak Shenoy, who “somehow made it to the Trevor Noah show” in Bengaluru that got cancelled due to tech issues, has lashed out at the city administration on X (formerly Twitter).

He said, “If it takes a crisis to fix a city, then Bengaluru needs a massive recession.”

Replying to a person who suggested that work from home will help, Mr Shenoy added, “WFH isn't always feasible - camaraderie, business needs, etc. And then there's other complications like multiple jobs, fraud etc also. It's a business decision. If a business can really WFH, it can also shift to a different city or operate more or less virtually.”

Mr Shenoy also said, “We only fix things in a crisis, at least Bangalore does. Magically next year drains re-fixed.”

Before this, Mr Shenoy quote-tweeted Trevor Noah's post on X and said, “We'll, that's that. The venue was a warehouse. There were no real acoustics but My area could hear Trevor clearly. Though some folks in the back couldn't. And the flustercuck of a traffic jam on the way out too. All in all, Bangalore happened.”

The Emmy-winning comedian had to cancel his shows in Bengaluru “due to technical issues”. A disappointed Mr Noah said, “Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we've been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show. We'll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before.”

The comedian was slated to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre on September 27 and 28.