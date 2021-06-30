Bengaluru Metro Services During Non-Peak Hours Too From July 1

There could be changes made to the frequency of the metrobased on the commuter usage.(FILE)

The services of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, which resumed on June 21, will be increased to cover non-peak hours too from July 1. The trains will run every five minutes in peak hours and every 15 minutes in off-peak hours on weekdays. There could be changes made to the frequency based on the commuter usage.

The service had started last week with trains running only between 7 AM to 11 AM and 3 PM to 6 PM on weekdays.

The metro does not function on Saturdays and Sundays as Karnataka is still observing a weekend curfew. Cashless transactions will be preferred but smart tokens for single journeys will also be available for cash at stations from July 1.

The state government had announced more relaxations in the Covid-19 restrictions from June 21. However, the weekend curfew wasn't lifted to curb the spread of infection.

Karnataka reported 3,222 COVID-19 cases and 93 related deaths in a day on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 28,40,428 and fatalities to 34,929 respectively. Out of 3,222 new cases reported on Tuesday, 753 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.