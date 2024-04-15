Bengaluru Man Dies After Bike Falls Into Pit Dug For Water Pipeline

A man died and two others were seriously injured after the bike they were riding went off the road and fell into a pit being dug up for a water pipeline in Bengaluru on Sunday, police said. While one of the bikers died on the spot, the other two men are in a critical condition, they added.

According to the police, the man riding the bike was unable to see the deep pit and drove into it.

Locals who rushed the injured youths to the hospital blamed the civic authorities for not barricading the pit or putting up signboards to divert riders.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, however, said that barricades were in place and alleged that the three men were drunk so they missed the signs.