Bengaluru Man Attacks Woman As She Refuses To Give Money For Alcohol

The incident occurred Tuesday when the accused approached the woman sitting outside her house in Kothanur, a suburb in north Bengaluru.

Read Time: 1 min
Bengaluru Man Attacks Woman As She Refuses To Give Money For Alcohol
The accused was handed over to the police with the help of local people. (Representational Image)
Bengaluru:

A man in Bengaluru has allegedly attacked a woman after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol. 

The incident occurred Tuesday when the accused, Anand, approached the woman, Nagalaskhmi, sitting outside her house in Kothanur, a suburb in north Bengaluru. 

He then asked her for the money for alcohol and allegedly attacked her with a knife when she refused.

Anand was handed over to the police with the help of local people.

The woman has faced a deep cut to her face.

