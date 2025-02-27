Bengaluru Man Attacks Woman As She Refuses To Give Money For Alcohol

The accused was handed over to the police with the help of local people. (Representational Image)
Bengaluru:
A man in Bengaluru has allegedly attacked a woman after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol.
The incident occurred Tuesday when the accused, Anand, approached the woman, Nagalaskhmi, sitting outside her house in Kothanur, a suburb in north Bengaluru.
He then asked her for the money for alcohol and allegedly attacked her with a knife when she refused.
Anand was handed over to the police with the help of local people.
The woman has faced a deep cut to her face.
