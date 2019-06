Nayaz Khan was a senior journalist and was working in local news channel Prajaa TV.

A journalist allegedly committed suicide by hanging self at his home, the police said on Wednesday.

The body was recovered in the morning and was later sent for post-mortem, the police said. The cause of the alleged suicide is not yet known.

A case has been registered and the police is investigating the case.