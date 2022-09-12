Bengaluru Doctor Leaves Car, Runs 3 Km To Beat Traffic To Perform Crucial Surgery

The Bengaluru doctor faced the traffic jam on August 30. (Representational Photo)

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic, where it takes excruciatingly long to cover short distances. But the story of a doctor who took an unusual decision to save the life of his patient is proving to be an inspirational story.

Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, was on his way to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery on August 30 when he got stuck in the traffic jam on the Sarjapur-Marathalli stretch.

Realising that a delay could put the female patient in harm's way, Dr Nandakumar left his car and ran for three kilometres to perform the crucial surgery.

"I commute every day from central Bangalore to Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur, which is in the Southeast of Bangalore. I left home well in time for the surgery. My team was all set and prepared to perform the surgery as soon as I would reach the hospital. Looking at the huge traffic, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran towards the hospital without thinking twice," he said.

Dr Nandakumar's team, which was ready to induce anesthesia on the patient, got into the act as soon as he reached the operation theatre. Without any delay, the doctor changed into the surgical attire to perform the procedure.

The surgery was successful, and the patient was discharged on time.

Dr Nandkumar works as Consultant - Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospitals. The patient required the surgery as she had been suffering from a gallbladder illness for a long period of time.

Heavy rain in the past few weeks caused waterlogging and traffic jams in the IT city. Many videos emerged on social media that showed vehicles stranded on a long waterlogged stretch on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, and pedestrians struggling to walk.

In some areas, stranded citizens were evacuated with the help of boats.